Road closure

May 6, 2022

32nd Avenue NW will be closed to thru traffic for work on the CP Railroad Crossing beginning Monday May 9th, weather permitting, and is anticipated to remain closed until Friday, May 13th.

Local businesses will be accessible from the north via Hoffman Drive and from the south via West Bridge Street.

Please slow down and use caution when nearing any construction site.