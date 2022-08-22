Riverland Community College recently secured a $348,486 in grant funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Advanced Technological Education (ATE) program. The NSF-ATE funding will be used to support the “Educating Autonomous Vehicle Technicians” project being launched by Riverland’s Automotive Service Technology program. Riverland instructor Olle Gladso will be the Principal Investigator (PI) of the project.

