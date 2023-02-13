Riverland 2022-2023 theatre season continues with a concert staging of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man February 17-19. Riverland’s Theatre will be joined by Riverland Music’s College Choir, the Northwestern Singers, and a live orchestra.
Join us as we celebrate one of American musical theatre’s great scores in this concert adaptation. By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic, and touching, The Music Man is family entertainment at its best. Meredith Willson’s six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation. Fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a band that he vows to organize--this, even though he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.
The Music Man features book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, with a story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey. The concert adaptation is by Evans Haile.
“This classic musical, with its catchy tunes and charming characters, has been a crowd-pleaser for generations,” said director Lindsey Duoos Williams. “The concert adaptation has all the songs that you know and love, and still tells the story of The Music Man but with simplified staging. We are thrilled to be partnering with Riverland’s College Choir and Northwestern Singers to create an ensemble of nearly 40 voices to sing these timeless songs, accompanied by a 13-piece orchestra.”
The Music Man in Concert will be performed Feb. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. in the Frank W. Bridges Theatre on Riverland’s Austin Campus.
Individual tickets to The Music Man in Concert are $16. Tickets are currently on sale at www.riverland.edu/tickets 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The online ticketing system allows customers to pay by Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover. The on-campus box office will be open for in person sales in the theatre lobby one hour prior to each performance. Riverland students receive two free tickets with a valid student ID. Contact the box office at 507-433-0595 or by emailing boxoffice@riverland.edu.
