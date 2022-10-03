Following two years of construction, the community’s new ‘living room’ is ready to enjoy! A ribbon cutting event celebrating the new Downtown Streetscape will be held Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at intersection of Broadway and Cedar avenues. Everyone in the community is invited to attend this event marking the re-opening of North Cedar Avenue and the $4.5 million in improvements that have been completed downtown over the last two years.
The city of Owatonna, Owatonna MainStreet and several downtown businesses are planning food, beverages, face painting, outdoor games and entertainment to commemorate this milestone in Owatonna’s history. “We want to pause to mark this historic milestone for Owatonna and thank our downtown merchants and those who patronize them for their patience throughout this project,” said Mayor Thomas Kuntz. This significant overhaul of infrastructure in the 150-plus year-old downtown area resulted from a 2019 Streetscape Study as part of the City’s master planning. The project was supported in various ways by the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, Owatonna Mainstreet, Owatonna Business Partners, Tri M Graphics, ISG Inc., JJD Companies LLC, Courtyard by Marriott as well as City of Owatonna and Owatonna Public Utilities staff.
“We identified this project as a priority by investing resources to improve our downtown core area to prepare it for a thriving future,” said Kevin Raney, City Council Vice President. The project’s goals were to create an energetic downtown, improve modes of traffic, maintain parking, incorporate greenspace, improve accessibility and pedestrian safety, provide outdoor furniture and bolster the area’s identity and brand. This translates into creating more walkable streets, areas with outdoor furniture and other amenities. “The renovated downtown area provides an impressive backdrop for local shopping, dining and entertainment for many years into the future,” Kuntz continued.
Final opportunity to shape park planning also Oct. 13
Following the ribbon cutting event, the final Open House for parks and trails master planning will be held Oct. 13 from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Central Park Bandshell. The community is invited to ask questions and provide comments on the concept plans being developed based on feedback received over the summer through focus groups, a public open house and visiting with community members at the Steele County Free Fair. This feedback will be used to create plans for the Cashman property, Kaplan’s Woods, Kaplan’s Woods Parkway, Lake Kohlmier and Morehouse Park. The final designs are expected to be presented to the City Council for adoption in early 2023.
For additional information, please visit owatonna.gov or follow the City of Owatonna on Facebook.
