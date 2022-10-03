DT.jpg

(Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Following two years of construction, the community’s new ‘living room’ is ready to enjoy! A ribbon cutting event celebrating the new Downtown Streetscape will be held Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at intersection of Broadway and Cedar avenues. Everyone in the community is invited to attend this event marking the re-opening of North Cedar Avenue and the $4.5 million in improvements that have been completed downtown over the last two years.

