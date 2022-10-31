The Exchange Club of Owatonna will host the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 a.m. at the Owatonna Country Club with Rev. Mike Walerius as the featured speaker. Full buffet breakfast will be served beginning at 7:30 a.m. Program will begin by 8:00 a.m. and will be concluded close to 9:00 a.m. This event is open to the public and the public is welcome to attend. Ticket costs are $20 per person and are available at Owatonna InstyPrints and Kottke’s Jewelers both in downtown Owatonna and the City Administration Building at West Hills. The deadline to purchase tickets will be Friday, Nov. 11.
Prayer Breakfasts or One Nation Under God breakfasts are generally held the Thursday before Thanksgiving for the express purpose of heightening the awareness of our rich religious heritage. November, observed nationally as One Nation Under God Month, is a special time of year when Exchangites join together with other community leaders to increase public appreciation of the important roles religious faith and freedom have played in our nation’s history. This program not only aims to increase appreciation of our rich religious heritage, but also seeks to remind Americans that we must always trust in a higher power for guidance, protection and strength. The famous words of the program's title are, of course, taken from the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
Our guest speaker Rev. Mike Walerius was raised in the Owatonna area, graduated from OHS, and lives in Owatonna He is married to Tiffany who is a 4th grade teacher at Washington Elementary School. Mike and Tiff have 2 children, Madeline 16 and Joshua 14. Rev. Walerius was ordained in 2013, served at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church in Ellendale and is currently at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. Rev. Walerius enjoys playing the guitar, ice fishing with family, and being out in nature, walking, boating or working in their yard. He is a great Vikings fan.
Questions on tickets may be directed to Sharon Klein 363-0143.
