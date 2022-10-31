Rev. Mike Walerius

(Submitted photo)

The Exchange Club of Owatonna will host the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 a.m. at the Owatonna Country Club with Rev. Mike Walerius as the featured speaker. Full buffet breakfast will be served beginning at 7:30 a.m. Program will begin by 8:00 a.m. and will be concluded close to 9:00 a.m. This event is open to the public and the public is welcome to attend. Ticket costs are $20 per person and are available at Owatonna InstyPrints and Kottke’s Jewelers both in downtown Owatonna and the City Administration Building at West Hills. The deadline to purchase tickets will be Friday, Nov. 11.

