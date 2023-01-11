United Way of Steele County is proud to offer Free Tax Preparation Services to low-income residents of Steele County. We have a few different options for how we can assist you.
Please complete the form found here: unitedwaysteelecounty.org/myfreetaxes and we will reach out to you with these options.
This service is FREE. You will not be charged for filing your 2022 Federal, State income, Rental Rebate, or Property taxes through this program. Register Today!!
