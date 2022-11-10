RE/MAX Venture announces its 3rd Annual Drive-Up Food Drive — this Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All donations will go to Community Pathways of Steele County to help local families in need. Currently, donations most needed include non-perishable food items, seasonal clothing and outerwear, kitchen items, bedding towels and personal care items. As always, monetary donations are welcome as Community Pathways has opportunities to stretch the buying power of every dollar donated.
How does the Drive-Up Food Drive work? Just pull up in front of RE/MAX Venture, located at 118 N Cedar Avenue in downtown Owatonna. Someone from the RE/MAX Venture team will come and collect your donation right from your window, hatchback or vehicle trunk. The 8-foot inflatable RE/MAX balloon will be up to help you find your way to the Drive-Up Food Drive this Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.!
RE/MAX Venture serves Steele County and the surrounding areas, specializing in residential, small acreage, investment, and commercial properties. Owners Matt and Deb Gillard are active members of the community through past and current participation on commissions, boards and committees, as well as supporting many local charities and organizations.
