RE/MAX Venture received the 2022 Small Business LIVE UNITED award from the United Way of Steele County. Owners Matt and Deb Gillard were recognized and accepted the award at the organization’s recent Annual Celebration Luncheon.
Small Business LIVE UNITED awards are made to Steele County business leaders that GIVE, ADVOCATE and VOLUNTEER in their community. Award recipients are exemplary in their charitable giving; strong advocates for projects, programs or initiatives that change lives and demonstrate an above average amount of volunteer time with a diversity of community organizations, institutions, projects or churches.
“When we opened the doors of RE/MAX Venture in 2016, we crafted a business Mission & Vision based on our personal values and beliefs,” said Deb Gillard. “These beliefs and values guide our day-to-day decisions — from operating our business to making a difference in our community.” Matt Gillard added, “We were so honored to accept this award from the United Way. We have attracted a great team of like-minded individuals, who get involved and volunteer on their own, and who jump to participate when our office gets involved in a cause.”
Located at 118 N Cedar Avenue in Owatonna, RE/MAX Venture serves Steele County and the surrounding areas, specializing in residential, small acreage, investment and commercial properties.