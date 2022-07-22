Next Thursday, July 28 at 2:00 pm, Movies at the Library will present a 2022 comedy. Film licensing guidelines prevent us from giving the title of some of our films in news releases. We hope the following summary will encourage you to join us at the movies.
A reclusive author writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model. While on tour promoting her new book, the author is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city's lost treasure from her latest story. Determined to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, the cover model sets off to rescue her.
Rated PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity, and language Run time: 1 h 52 min
For more information on this and all library programs, please stop and see us, check our website www.owatonna.info or visit our Facebook page. All films become part of our permanent DVD collection after the final showing, and there is no charge for any programs at the library.
Our third floor Gainey Room has a widescreen Blu-ray projector, large screen, surround sound system, and upholstered seating. Our meeting room also has hearing assisted looping technology which enhances the audio for patrons who use hearing devices with telecoil or T-coil.
