The Blooming Prairie Sons of the American Legion invite you to our fundraising event!
The 9th Annual Spring Fling Roast Pork Sandwich Feed will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Blooming Prairie Servicemen’s Club, 210 4th St NE.
Everyone is welcome!
The menu is roasted pork sandwiches, Cole Slaw, pork & beans, chips, milk and coffee. Hot dogs available for the kids!
There will be door prizes and a silent aucƟon.
The cost is a free-will donaƟon to the Sons of the American Legion Squadron #52. A fun way to celebrate Mother’s Day!
