On Thursday, March 23 at 2 p.m., Movies at the Library will present a remarkable film inspired by true events. This movie is rescheduled from our February event, which was canceled due to weather. Film licensing guidelines prevent us from giving the title of some of our films in press releases. We hope the following summary will encourage you to join us at the movies.
This film tells the story of an all-female unit of warriors who protected their African kingdom in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, it follows the emotionally epic journey of a General as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for....
Rated PG-13 for partial nudity, brief language, sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, and thematic content
Run time: 2 h 15 min
For more information on this and all library programs, please stop and see us, check our website www.owatonna.info or visit our Facebook page. All films become part of our permanent DVD collection after the final showing, and there is no charge for any programs at the library.
Our 3rd floor Gainey Room has a widescreen Blu-ray projector, large screen, surround sound system, and upholstered seating. Our meeting room also has hearing assisted looping technology which enhances the audio for patrons who use hearing devices with telecoil or T-coil.