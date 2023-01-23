Steele County Public Health is now offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Steele County Public Health building.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are available for people 6 months and older, and Moderna for those 12 years and older. Bivalent booster doses are also available for people 6 months and older who qualify.
Call 507-444-7650 for more information.
People can pre register for an appointment at steelecountymn.gov/public_health, but walk-ins are also welcome.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.