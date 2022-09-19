Coinciding with Welcoming Week, the Promoting Peace, day-long conference will return to Owatonna on Thursday, welcoming Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Anne McKeig as the keynote speaker Wednesday night.
According to Judge Karen Duncan, one of the co-sponsors of the event, the program came about eight years ago following discussion about the fact each justice partner agency has their own ongoing training, creating silos.
“Together, we feel like we can better serve the community when we are sharing information with each other and with the community,” Duncan said. “So we started this annual conference as a collaboration of court personnel, prosecutors, defenders, private attorneys, law enforcement, social workers, treatment providers, foster parents, CRC, United Way, community members, and anybody who wants to come to the table to work on pressing issues. We ask the speakers to present at a lay person level, which has been really well-received.”
Duncan said during the last conference, which was in 2019, it was determined racial tension would be the next focus. This will be the first time the conference has returned since COVID-19. Duncan said the event is open to the public and people do not need to register if they do not plan on eating.
McKeig’s keynote presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Owatonna Middle School. The conference will be at Trinity Lutheran Church the following day.
More details
This full day event will be from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 Lincoln Ave S, Owatonna. All are welcome: come and go as you wish. No paper tickets are needed but we ask people to register so we can provide enough lunches.
Individually, we are fair people, so how do our systems cause people to feel unfairly treated? And, what’s being done to improve things? How can people help? We are more the same than we are different, so let’s get curious about how our differences show up!
Check-in begins at 8:15 a.m., welcome at 8:45. Lunch provided at 12:15 p.m. Event ends at 4:15 p.m.
The schedule for the day is as follows:
9 a.m. — “Economics & Practical Equity” Dr. M. E. Sherman
10:15 a.m. — “Opposing Racism, Minnesota Style” Destiny Owens, CEO True Essentials Consulting
1 p.m. — “Equity in Corrections — DOC Strategic Plan” MN Comm’r of Public Safety Paul Schnell
2:15 p.m. — “Implicit Bias” Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent
3:45 p.m. — “What’s Going in with the Court?!” 3rd District Equity in Justice Committee
Wednesday Evening keynote speaker will be Justice Anne K. McKieg of the Minnesota Supreme Court at 5:30 p.m. at Owatonna Middle School, 500 15th St. NE, Owatonna.
Continuing Education credits are pending for social work, POST and CLE.
Many thanks to our sponsors: Steele & Waseca County Attorney Offices, Waseca and Owatonna Police Departments, Waseca Rotary, Waseca Kwik Trip, CADA, Hon. Karen Duncan.