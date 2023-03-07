...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday
morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Profinium is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Jones as the company's new Vice President of Information Technology. In his new role, Jason will lead Profinium's IT team and oversee technology initiatives.
"We are thrilled to have Jason join our family here at Profinium and look forward to partnering his talents with those of the rest of the team," said Kenneth Gronewold, Chief Financial Officer at Profinium. "The excellence he strives for in his given role will no doubt enhance how we operate here at Profinium."
Jason brings close to 30 years of experience in Information Technology; he has a track record of success in driving innovation to deliver business results. With the addition of Jason to the team, Profinium is well-positioned to continue its commitment to providing amazing client experiences for their clients and communities.
Profinium, Inc. is a locally owned, home-grown community bank and full financial health solutions center with four locations in Southern Minnesota including Fairmont, Truman, Owatonna, and downtown Mankato in the Profinium Place tower.