Last month’s column began a discussion on the Left’s preferred solution to Climate Change. It must be admitted that many Republicans remain unconvinced carbon-based energy production is the source of global warming. In fact, some question whether global warming is really a problem.
But if it is a problem, the proposed solutions bring their own set of challenges. The column listed several, and discussed the first one on the list:
The best locations to generate wind and solar power are distant from power consumers.
Mining and refining the metals necessary for green power generation and transmission is highly polluting.
We are dependent upon slave labor in China and Africa for the supply of green-energy metals.
The best locations to generate wind and solar power are often on prime agricultural land.
Nobody wants a giant windmill operating in their backyard.
The useful life-span of windmills and solar panels is quite short.
The wind does not always blow; the sun does not always shine.
The ironic news that Greta Thunberg, the celebrated Climate Change Alarmist, joined a protest against a wind farm in Norway because it is located on land used by Indigenous Sámi reindeer herders prompts a discussion of point number 5: “Nobody wants a giant windmill operating in their backyard”.
Greta Thunberg is the young Swedish activist whose dire warnings about global warming and staunch advocacy of wind and solar farms catapulted her to “green fame” on the level of Al Gore and John Kerry. In fact, she was Time Magazine’s Person of the Year in 2019.
On March 2nd, Forbes Magazine reported that, “Greta Thunberg joined the protests in Norway against wind farms that power 100,000 Norwegian households but operate on land used by Indigenous Sámi reindeer herders.”
This followed a Time Magazine article on February 28th that stated, “The protest . . . aims to pressure the Norwegian government to take down 151 turbines that make up two wind farms in . . . central Norway. Completed in 2020, the wind farms sit on lands that the Sámi use for reindeer herding. Herders say their animals are terrified by the noise and sight of the turbines, which are 285 ft. tall, leaving the lands unsuitable for grazing and the fate of the area’s Sámi in jeopardy.”
Kudos to Greta Thunberg for recognizing that massive wind farms infringe on the rights of those who have to live next to them. However, the Sámi are not alone in voicing their displeasure on such intrusions.
The Forbes article also reported that, “Thirty mayors of tourism-dependent New Jersey coastal cities want a moratorium on offshore wind because they claim these projects have caused the death of humpback whales in the Atlantic. These Mayors have been joined by the Native American Congress which wants offshore wind moratorium both on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts.”
Danger to animals is not isolated to reindeer and whales. Last October, Fox News quoted Lewis Grove, the director of wind and energy at the American Bird Conservancy. He said that while the group was committed to promoting climate change solutions, these solutions should be done “in a way that does not unnecessarily impact bird populations. Wind turbines [are] big and they move and they’re up in the sky. Collisions with birds are a real concern.”
People all over the world are objecting to the prospect of living in the shadow of windmills.
The Washington Post reported on March 1st: “Activists in Mexico who cited abuse of Native rights managed to stop what would have been one of Latin America’s largest wind farms from being built on Indigenous land in Oaxaca.”
On January 3rd, the Wall Street Journal published an article about residents of Galicia in Spain who are trying to prevent the further degradation of the landscape beauty along the famous religious pilgrimage route, the Camino de Santiago. While the area already has wind turbines, residents are “fighting a proposal to build a cluster of 345-foot-tall wind turbines.”
Nationwide, residents in Iowa, Indiana, Virginia, and many other states are denouncing the loss of forest and agricultural land to wind and solar farms.
Anyone driving past even a small wind farm is struck by the massive amounts of land consumed by these projects. Clearly, both skeptics of global warming and advocates of green energy solutions recognize the detrimental effects wind and solar farms can have on the environment, on animal life, and on the enjoyment of the beauty of the landscape.
Perhaps global warming demands a solution. But, quoting a Latin proverb due to Virgil, “aegrescit medendo” – the cure may be worse than the disease.