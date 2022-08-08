Polling places throughout Steele County are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for the Congressional District One special election, as well as the primary for the general election.
According to Steele County Auditor Laura Ihrke, a total of 450 people voted absentee by Monday afternoon.
The special election will determine who will fill the remainder of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term, which ends in January. Hagedorn died in February from cancer.
The primary ballot will include candidates for U.S. Representative District One, Governor and Lt. Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General.
Polling places are listed below:
Owatonna W1 P1
Trinity Lutheran Church 609 Lincoln Ave.
Owatonna, MN 55060
Owatonna W1 P2
Associated Church
800 Havana Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Owatonna W2 P1
Owatonna Public Library 105 Elm Ave. N
Owatonna, MN 55060
Owatonna W2 P2
Bethel Church
1611 Hemlock Ave NE
Owatonna, MN 55060
Owatonna W3 P1
Owatonna Arts Center
540 West Hills Circle
Owatonna, MN 55060
Owatonna W3 P2
Emmanuel Lutheran Church 750 Jeffrey St.
Owatonna, MN 55060
Owatonna W4 P1
Sacred Heart Parish Center 810 S. Cedar Ave
(entrance at 739 South Oak) Owatonna, MN 55060
Owatonna W4 P2
Steele County Historical Society 1700 Austin Rd.
Owatonna, MN 55060
Owatonna W5 P1
Grace Baptist Church
265 NE 26th St.
Owatonna, MN 55060
Owatonna W5 P2
Our Saviors Lutheran Church 1909 St. Paul Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Aurora Township (Sec. 15)
Aurora Town Hall
7304 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Berlin Township
Ellendale Community Bldg. 507 2nd Street SE
Ellendale, MN 56026
Blooming Prairie (city)
Council Chambers-City Center 138 Highway Ave. S.
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917
Blooming Prairie Twp (Sec. 16)
Blooming Prairie Town Hall 13324 SE 64th Ave.
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917
Clinton Falls Township (Sec. 20)
Clinton Falls Town Hall
3723 N. Co. Rd. 45
Owatonna, MN 55060
Deerfield Township (Sec. 22)
Deerfield Town Hall
7198 50th St. N.W.
Owatonna, MN 55060
(507) 451-9714
Ellendale
Community Center
507 2nd Street
Ellendale, MN 56026
Havana Township (Sec. 18)
Havana Town Hall
4398 Havana Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Lemond Township (Sec. 21)
Lemond Town Hall
7423 S.W. 74th Ave.
Ellendale, MN 56026
(507) 455-3409
Medford (city)
City Hall
408 2nd Ave SE
Medford, MN 55049
(507) 455-2866
Medford Township
Medford Town Hall
400 Central Ave.
Medford, MN 55049
Meriden Township (Sec. 17)
Meriden Town Hall
1083 SW 92nd Ave.
Owatonna, MN 55060 (507) 451-1291
Merton Township (Sec. 17)
Merton Town Hall
4422 NE 60th St.
Owatonna, MN 55060
Owatonna Township (Sec. 22)
Owatonna Township Hall 1334 S.E. 28th St.
Owatonna, MN 55060
Somerset Township (Sec. 4)
Steele Co. Trail Assn.
9028 SW 37th Ave.
Hope, MN 56046
Summit Township (Sec. 27)
Summit Town Hall
1380 E. Hwy. 30
Ellendale, MN 56026