Pine & Fire a working class, D.I.Y. folk music duo from the north woods of Minnesota with some very close family ties to Owatonna will perform for the first time ever in Owatonna at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 at The Music Space. They blend traditional roots music influences with a modern punk sentiment, creating a unique and driving sound. Together they sing original songs woven with themes of love, escapism, home, and growth. Since their start in 2019, Pine & Fire has released two self-recorded projects.
Pine & Fire is made up of only two members, long time friends Jobi and Brandi, both of whom were born and raised in Minnesota. Jobi hails from the Iron Range and Brandi grew up in the suburban metro. Though neither members of Pine & Fire come from Owatonna, they’ve found themselves connected to the area through Jobi’s wife Rachel. Rachel has deep Owatonna roots with her family having been farming in the area for generations.
“That’s who we want to make music for, I mean of course it’s for anyone and everyone, but we want our music to speak to hard working folks, rural folks, poor folks, folks like us… and we want it to lend relief, comfort, and joy,” says Jobi.
Their music is painted with themes of labor, love, and Minnesota wilderness.
“We’re really excited to bring our music to the fine folks of Owatonna.”’
The Music Space of Owatonna is located at 216 N Cedar Ave in Downtown Owatonna. For more information on upcoming concerts and events or record sales visit our page on Facebook. Tickets for this concert are $10 adults and $5 kids and available at the concert door.
