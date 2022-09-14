Pine & Fire

Pine & Fire is made up of long time friends Jobi and Brandi, both of whom were born and raised in Minnesota. (Submitted photo)

Pine & Fire a working class, D.I.Y. folk music duo from the north woods of Minnesota with some very close family ties to Owatonna will perform for the first time ever in Owatonna at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 at The Music Space. They blend traditional roots music influences with a modern punk sentiment, creating a unique and driving sound. Together they sing original songs woven with themes of love, escapism, home, and growth. Since their start in 2019, Pine & Fire has released two self-recorded projects.

