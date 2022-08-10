The Exchange club and the Steele County Free Fair congratulate Mike and Trudy Pierce, the 2022 Steele County Outstanding Seniors!

Mike Pierce, memorial presentation

As a special 2021 Veterans Day presentation, Mike Pierce with the Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna gives an update on the Owatonna Veterans Memorial project. Pierce was one of the individual champion the project over the years. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Trudy Pierce

Trudy Pierce embraces a guest at the 2018 community Thanksgiving dinner, which she was a long-time coordinator for along with her husband Mike. Though Trudy was instrumental in the prep work leading up to the dinners, she served as hostess on the day off, greeting all those who attended. (File photo/southernminn.com)

