The Exchange club and the Steele County Free Fair congratulate Mike and Trudy Pierce, the 2022 Steele County Outstanding Seniors!
Mike and Trudy have been married for 48 years and are the parents of three adult children. They have seven grandsons and are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their eighth great grandchild in September. Their family makes their lives rewarding and exciting.
Mike and Trudy are actively involved in the VFW and VFW Ladies Auxiliary, respectively. Mike became eligible for the VFW after serving in Vietnam from 1966-67 as a member of the United States Army. He joined the VFW after returning home in 1967 and first served as Quartermaster for a VFW post in Iowa until moving to Owatonna in 1974 where he has been actively involved in VFW Post #3723 since. He has served as commander at the local, state and national levels, being named “All American Commander” in 1997-98. In addition, Mike has served as the First District Commander as well as the VFW 1st District Inspector, a role he has held for over ten years. On the national level, Mike has served as the Assistant Inspector General and as a member of numerous committees. On the state level, he has served as Chief of Staff for the VFW State Commander, and as the state of MN Department Chairman for the Voice of Democracy.
Trudy joined the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in 1988. At the local level, she has served as president for more than 10 years. On the district and state levels, Trudy has served as president. Both Trudy and Mike help at local VFW functions where Trudy is also a banquet captain.
In addition to their countless VFW activities, Mike and Trudy have been very active in the Steele County 4-H program. They have served as club leaders, advisors and oversaw the 4-H Food Stand for many years. Trudy also worked at the Steele County Extension Office. Mike continues to be involved in the Steele County Free Fair as Co-Superintendent of the Courtesy Shuttles.
Mike and Trudy are well known for coordinating the annual Community and Thanksgiving Christmas Dinners at the VFW post. They lovingly gave of their time, and their holidays, to provide these meals so that no one was alone on a holiday. These community meals served one thousand guests per meal for the over 15 years that they coordinated them. They also gave of their time and talents by cooking “Meals of Hope” at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Mike is also involved in the Moonlighters Exchange Club, Owatonna History Center, Memorial Day Committee, American Legion Post #77 and is a charter and life member of Am Vets Post #23 and Elks Lodge #1395.
Trudy has volunteered at the Owatonna Hospital working in the Pink Pantry Gift Shop. She also volunteers at the Orphanage Museum as a tour guide. Trudy is also a member of the Memorial Day Committee, Country Charms Extension Club, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Ladies Elks. She has also been an active volunteer at the Steele County Free Fair and the Village of Yesteryear.
The Exchange Club and the Steele County Free Fair are proud to recognize Mike and Trudy Pierce for all they have done and continue to do. Well done and congratulations!