The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Pheasants Forever are inviting hunters to join the Hunter Mentor Challenge and take someone hunting who has never hunted before or has not hunted in a while.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Pheasants Forever are inviting hunters to join the Hunter Mentor Challenge and take someone hunting who has never hunted before or has not hunted in a while.
“When you pay it forward and recruit someone new into hunting, it can be a life-changing moment for both of you,” said Colby Kerber, Hunting Heritage Program manager with Pheasants Forever. “There is satisfaction and a sense of achievement when an experienced hunter shares their wealth of knowledge with someone new, and it can also help a seasoned hunter learn valuable new things.”
When Minnesota hunters make a pledge through the Hunter Mentor Challenge to take a new hunter to the fields or forests, they will qualify for a discount code for ALPS OutdoorZ gear and be entered to win a custom YETI cooler from Pheasants Forever.
The program is open to all types of hunting in Minnesota that are legal and in-season — including but not limited to pheasants, grouse, waterfowl, squirrels, deer or wild turkey in the fall and spring. People can also participate by taking someone hunting who hasn’t hunted for a few years.
Participation is simple: hunters visit the DNR page on the Pheasants Forever website where they take the pledge (link is external). After taking the pledge, hunters are asked to take action by mentoring a novice or returning hunter during the 2022-23 season and snapping a picture or short video of the hunting trip. The last step is to submit contact information, a story and a photo or video on the submission page to be entered for prize giveaways. All online entries must be received by June 30, 2023.
The DNR has helpful information for new hunters and experienced hunters who would like to become mentors.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.