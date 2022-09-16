There was a famous stretch of Waterloo Creek just across the border in Iowa. A stretch I wanted to fish badly.
It was owned by a legendary “stay off my land” guy. The whole stretch of water, over a mile, was guarded by his dog, a nasty creature that only obeyed the old man.
However, the first hint you should stay off his land was a remarkable collection of no trespassing signs: “No Trespassing"; ”No Trespassing under penalty of law”; “No Fishing Trapping or Trespassing”; and, my favorite, plain old “No Trespassing” but written on old tires and hung up in a tree.
Anyone that goes to that much work tells the angler they are dealing with a serious landowner.
All this hubbub had me obsessed with that stretch of water. When I finally got up the nerve to knock on the door I didn’t know what to expect. When he opened the door he wasn’t smiling. I said that I was interested in getting permission to fish his stream. He looked me in the eye, chuckled a bit and said, “No way” and closed the door.
I stopped and asked permission every time I went down to fish. Every time the answer was no. I noticed that he was smiling when he saw me and I had a sense he was weakening. Finally, after a year of asking he looked me in the eye and said sure you can fish it just stay out of sight so no one else starts bothering me.
Persistence. That’s the first rule of getting permission to hunt or fish that tough spot. Just because you are told “No” once doesn’t mean you can’t ask again.
Timing is also very important. That’s why I’m writing this now. Farmers are getting ready to harvest and they are out in the yard or outbuildings getting things ready for work. The approach is always easier when out in the yard. If you have lived in farm country, you have the possibility of making small talk about equipment, or how the crops look, all interesting stuff. I hate to say it, but once the harvest begins, most farmers don’t really want to be bothered.
When I ask permission for places to run my beagles, I usually bring one along. A beagle in the front seat, drooling on the side window, virtually shouts this guy is o.k. Another important detail when asking permission is appearance. I try to dress like the people I’m going to talk to. I never dress in camo like I’m going to invade a foreign country. I also make it clear that I will likely be hunting alone or with my wife, but no more people than that.
Once permission is granted it is important to find out any restrictions the landowner might have. Some farmers want you to avoid certain fields. Obviously stay away from out buildings, and let them know each time you visit.
Landowners want to limit people that are wandering their land. Who can blame them?