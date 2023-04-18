Associate Editor
I felt quite safe in my mother’s womb,
now she’s filled with gloom and doom,
I fear that she wants to get rid of me,
pray for me, please hear my plea.
Please pray that she will let me live,
for I have so much love to give.
I might be the one who has the answer,
to a medical formula for curing cancer.
Dear mother, will you please reconsider,
I understand why you are so very bitter,
but if you decide to give birth to me,
I’ll make you proud, just wait and see.
We went to visit a prolife counselor today,
I listened intently to what she had so say,
Mother cried and said, “I’m so very confused,
the father has left me, I feel so used.”
“Abortion is not the answer you seek,
at this moment you feel so sick and weak.
I recommend you carry this baby to birth,
then you’ll understand what a baby is worth.
When you get old, and are soon to die,
this child will love you and kiss you goodbye.”
God in heaven wanted to spare that child,
with His great love, He looked down and smiled,
Bud Peka 3/31/2023
©Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.
