New fall Youth Programs
City staff is collaborating with 4-H leaders this fall to offer new youth programs. Participants will have a blast as they harness new skills. Sign up early as registration is limited.
STEM Fun November 17, 6-8 p.m.
Participants will create various parachutes and test them to evaluate strengths, weaknesses and areas to improve. The program includes taking a short night hike to learn about nocturnal animals. The cost is $15 per child.
Service Project December 16, 6-8 p.m.
Holiday season is approaching and it is an ideal time to give back to the community. In this session, participants will create greeting cards and tie blankets for those in need. Participants will also make cookies in a jar and tree ornaments to give as gifts for loved ones. The cost is $15 per child.
Winter Wonderland January 5, 6-8 p.m.
When snowflakes are falling, it’s an ideal time to learn about the science of snow globes. Participants will create their own winter wonderland globe to take home. The program includes bundling up and for snowshoeing and sledding at West Hills Social Commons. The cost is $15 per child.
Programs and entertainment for active adults
Ever wondered what goes on at the West Hills Social Commons, how to become a member or what activities are available? These programs and events are designed for active adults who are age 50 and older who want to have fun and meet new people. Members are invited to participate in a broad spectrum of offerings that provide social, enrichment, health and fitness programs and bus trips. Benefits of membership include free or reduced programing options, discounts to local businesses and new opportunities to connect with others. Every week, several programs are offered including strength training, cribbage, yoga, bowling, book club, quilting and many more! The group also takes monthly trips such as wine tours, boat rides and going to plays and sporting events. Annual memberships are valid January through December for just $40. Prorated membership fees are available for members who join mid-year. Call (507) 444-4321 or visit owatonna.gov for additional information.
Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at MN Zoo October 20
Enjoy a brand-new nighttime event at the Minnesota Zoo. Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is a magical journey to see more than 5,000 hand-carved, glowing pumpkins. This event will take place outdoors on a small walking trail about one mile long. A stop for dinner will be made on the way. Call (507) 444-4321 or stop by the West Hills Social Commons to register before October 16 at 4 p.m. Please note the date and time may change when the MN Zoo begins to sell tickets. Full refunds can be given for changes. The cost varies as follows: West Hills Social Commons members $55, Buckham members $60, non-members $70. Transportation from two locations is included. West Hills Social Commons pick-up time is 3:15 p.m. and return time is 9:30 p.m. Buckham West pick-up time is 4 p.m. and return time is 9:10 p.m.