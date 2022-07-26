West Hills Social Commons
The West Hills Socials Commons is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-4pm.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business part of our local partnership program. The annual membership fee remains at $40 for the 2022 year. Annual memberships are valid for January through December.
Adult Leisure Pursuits Partnership Program
Becoming a 2022 Adult Leisure Pursuits member means you are eligible to take advantage of all the discounts offered through our Partnership Program with local businesses. With all the money you will save from various participating businesses, you will have your membership fee paid for in no time. Please make sure to present your Adult Leisure Pursuits card at the time of purchase. Program may be updated throughout the year.
500 Club
Played on Friday, July 8, 2022. There were 14 players, 4 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Lester Trapp with 4,310 points. Second place went to Anne Matzke with 3,030 points. Third place went to Dennis King with 2,820 points. Fourth place went to Ann Ruehling with 2,790 points. Fifth place went to Bill Traetow with 2,630 points. Sixth place went to Betty Mikeworth with 2,590 points. Seventh place went to Shirley Dahl with 2,530 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner. Bill Traetow made a 10 hearts and 10 diamond bid. Deb Decoux made a 10 heart bid. Betty Mikeworth make a 10 heart bid.
Played on Friday, July 15, 2022. There were 16 players, 4 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Fran Kubista with 3,030 points. Second place went to Bill Traetow with 2,930 points. Third place went to Betty Mikeworth and Helen Traetow with 2,900 points. Fourth place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 2,640 points. Fifth place went to Anne Matzke with 2,630 points. Sixth place went to Shirley Dahl with 2,390 points. There was no Fonzie Bear Winner.
Played on Friday, July 22, 2022. There were 17 players, 5 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Betty Mikeworth with 3,930 points. Second place went to Fran Kubista with 3,660 points. Third place went to Dennis King with 3,580 points. Fourth place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 3,180 points. Fifth place went to Lester Trapp with 3,150 points. Sixth place went to Bill Traetow with 2,700 points. Seventh place went to Shirley Dahl with 2,670 points. Annie Matzke was the Fonzie Bear Winner. Annie Matzke made a 10 no trump bid. Jerry Czarnowski made 2 10 no trump bids.
The 500 group meets weekly on Fridays. Doors open at 8am and play begins promptly at 8:45 am. They play until 11:30am. Play for a buck and stay for the fun!
Cribbage
Scores for July
1st place: Joan K with 573 points
2nd place: Sharon Hassing with 567 points
3rd place: Charlene Brage and Anne R with 565 points
Scores for July
1st place: Annie M with 462 points
2nd place: Ann R with 450 points
3rd place: Charlene Brage with 443 points