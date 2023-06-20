The Parkinson's Support Group will be meeting on Tuesday, June 27, from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Gainey Room at the Owatonna Public Library. Our guest speaker will be Dr. Brenden Buryska. Chiropractor Dr. Brenden Buryska is an Owatonna native practicing at Balanced Healthcare Centers in Owatonna, MN. He will be speaking about benefits of chiropractic care for Parkinson's patients along with an introduction of acupuncture. Dr. Buryska attained his chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic - Florida and acupuncture certification from Northwestern Health Sciences University.

  

