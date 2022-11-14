The Parkinson’s Support Group will be meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Gainey Room at the Owatonna Public Library. This month’s speaker will be Kathy Maiers, our Regional Aware in Care Ambassador for the Parkinson’s Foundation. She will be speaking on “Parkinson’s and Hospitalization”. She will be handing out “Care Kits”.

