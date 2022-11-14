...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The Parkinson’s Support Group will be meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Gainey Room at the Owatonna Public Library. This month’s speaker will be Kathy Maiers, our Regional Aware in Care Ambassador for the Parkinson’s Foundation. She will be speaking on “Parkinson’s and Hospitalization”. She will be handing out “Care Kits”.
The Parkinson’s Support Group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month from 2-3:30 p.m. It is open to all who have Parkinson’s and their caregivers.
