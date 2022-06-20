The Parkinson’s Support Group will be meeting on Tuesday, June 28 from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Gainey Room at the Owatonna Public Library. Our guest speaker this month will be Amber Aaseth from Steele County Public Health.

The Parkinson’s Support Group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month from 2-3:30 p.m. It is open to all who have Parkinson’s and their caregivers.

