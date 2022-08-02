Welcoming Week is an annual campaign and celebration from September 19-23 to showcase the movement of communities striving to be more welcoming places for all, including immigrants. Launched in 2012 by Welcoming America and its members, Welcoming Week provides individuals and communities the opportunity to proclaim welcoming values through events and local initiatives that foster mutual understanding between immigrants and non-immigrants, as well as deeper belonging for all. This year’s theme for Welcoming Week is Where We Belong.

