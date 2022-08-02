...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101.
* WHERE...Douglas, Stearns, Stevens, Pope, Steele, Sherburne,
Swift, Freeborn and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Welcoming Week is an annual campaign and celebration from September 19-23 to showcase the movement of communities striving to be more welcoming places for all, including immigrants. Launched in 2012 by Welcoming America and its members, Welcoming Week provides individuals and communities the opportunity to proclaim welcoming values through events and local initiatives that foster mutual understanding between immigrants and non-immigrants, as well as deeper belonging for all. This year’s theme for Welcoming Week is Where We Belong.
The Owatonna Human Rights Commission is focusing on the places and spaces that foster belonging, such as public spaces, workplaces, and neighborhoods. As Owatonnans, we can support what makes our community a welcoming place and showcase how it helps foster belonging for all people, especially immigrants.
We plan to host a kickoff event for Welcoming Week on September 19 from 4:30-8 p.m. The event begins with a dedication ceremony for the mural, and continues with a “Welcome Walk,” which stretches along Walnut Ave., starting at the mural site next to The Blast and ending at Bridge Street.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.