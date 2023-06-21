airgas.jpeg

(Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)

The Owatonna Public Schools thanks Airgas for selecting Owatonna High School to participate in their High School Welding Education Initiative for the 2023-24 academic year. Only 55 schools in the nation were selected for the program. The $10,000 grant will help purchase welding “starter kits” which will be given as “scholarships” to graduating seniors going into welding.

  

