The Owatonna Public School system (ISD 761) partnered with the United Way of Steele County this year by hosting a workplace fundraising campaign throughout the school district. Due to the incredible generosity of the teachers and staff that make up ISD 761, the school district helped to raise over $16,000 for the United Way. This year’s fundraising total represents a 40% increase over the previous year’s giving total and far surpassed the goal the district had set for themselves.
“The generosity and enthusiasm for support of the United Way from the staff and faculty of the school district was incredible. It’s such an inspiration to see this level of support from those who already do so much to benefit our community,” said Kellen Hinrichsen, Donor Development Coordinator at the United Way of Steele County. The district as well as each individual school held unique and inventive games and challenges to help raise funds for the United Way. An air of friendly competition between buildings and departments also helped to drive donations this year.
“We are thrilled with our staff's level of giving to the United Way of Steele County. Our staff understands how important it is for everyone in a community to support each other. Giving to the United Way is one more way that our staff goes above and beyond to demonstrate their personal investment in our students and families,” said Superintendent Jeff Elstad. The Owatonna School District has participated in the United Way’s annual fundraising campaign each year for over 20 years. The United Way is grateful for the continued and gracious support of all of those who took part in this campaign. A special thanks to Sarah Hoffman, executive assistant to the superintendent and school board, and Jeff Elstad, ISD 761 superintendent, for their assistance and management of this workplace campaign.
This year’s United Way campaign goal to raise $800,000 will help fund 30 different programs aimed at improving the lives of residents in Steele County. Every dollar raised remains in Steele County, ensuring that our local needs are met and our neighbors are supported. The campaign total currently sits at just over 60%, on track with previous year’s totals at this point.
There are still several local businesses that are currently wrapping up campaigns or working on ones that will run through the month. If you are interested in participating in this year’s fundraising campaign, contact the United Way of Steele County at their office by calling 507-455-1180.