Join us in the Owatonna Public Library Gainey Room on Thursday, June 23 at 2 p.m. for a showing of "Fatherhood."

An eager expectant father finds his world is torn asunder when his wife inexplicably passes away after giving birth. He must then reconcile his challenging past with his grief if he is to be the father he always dreamed of being. Based on the memoir "Two Kisses for Maddy" by Matt Logelin.

Rated PG-13 for some strong language and suggestive material.

Run time: 1 hr, 50 min

