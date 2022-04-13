...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Join us in the OPL Gainey Room at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 18, for an Author Talk with Natalie Warren. Her book "Hudson Bay Bound: Two Women, One Dog, Two Thousand Miles to the Arctic" chronicles her journey to become on of the first two women to paddle more than 2,000 miles from Minneapolis to Hudson Bay. This talk goes beyond day-to-day life on the trail — wildlife encounters, fierce weather, struggles in an enduring friendship, a furry addition to the expedition team, and a polar bear sighting — to ponder how we come to know and care for places threatened by rapidly changing physical, social, and cultural landscapes.
Through music, storytelling, and poetry, Natalie inspires listeners to consider: What can water teach us about interconnectivity? As harmful repercussions of human actions are unveiled, what can water show us about resilience, reciprocity, and hope? Get excited for your next adventure with a desire to feel, know, and breathe in the complex world around you.