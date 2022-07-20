The South Dakota State University 1/4 Scale Tractor Team was recently named champions of the 2022 American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers International 1/4 Scale Tractor Student Design Competition.
"Winning this competition is a huge honor and is a great reward for all the long nights and weekends spent working on the tractor," said Luke Schemm, a Pella, Iowa native and scale tractor team co-captain. "We had a very young team this year, but many freshmen stepped up and played an important role with the team's success. With the exciting ending of this season, the team will have lots of momentum leading into next year."
This year's team competed against 24 teams from across the United States and Canada. Parker Aase, a native of Owatonna, MN, was a member of the team.
At the beginning of the school year, each team is given a 31-hp Briggs & Stratton engine and a set of Titan tires, which they design their tractor around. The team meets several times a week throughout the school year to discuss the tractor design, select components and build the tractor. During the spring semester, the team put in additional hours to prepare the written design report and formal presentation.
This year, the team focused their design goals on a substantial redesign of the operator station and turning the transmission 90 degrees to allow for easier access to get on and off the tractor.
At the competition, tractors are judged by a panel of industry experts based on innovation, manufacturability, serviceability, safety, sound level and ergonomics.
The tractor is first evaluated in a technical inspection process where industry engineers seek to ensure the tractors comply with competition safety and design rules. The tractor is then put to the test through a maneuverability course, durability course, and a tractor pull. Additionally, the team gives a formal design presentation explaining various aspects of the tractor's design to industry judges.
"From an engineering standpoint, this competition gives five key learning opportunities for our future careers: design, technical writing, testing, manufacturing and marketing," said Ty Grone, a Wayne, Neb. native and scale tractor team co-captain. "This competition prepares us, coming out of college to move into industry with those skills."
SDSU earned 2,167 out of 2,390 points, defeating the University of Missouri by three points. The reaming schools in the top five included the University of Kentucky (2,144), Iowa State University (2,120) and the University of Nebraska (2,092).
"The 1/4 scale tractor competition gives students the opportunity to apply theories they have learned in the classroom and see the results of their efforts," said Kasiviswanathan (Muthu) Muthukumarappan, interim department head of the Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering Department and Distinguished Professor. "It is really a competition that replicates the work the students will be doing post-graduation in their career."
