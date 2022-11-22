Gov. Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan Monday announced appointments to the Young Women’s Cabinet. During the past seven years, the Governor’s Office and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota have partnered to achieve equity in opportunities and improve the lives of young Black and Indigenous women, women of color, and gender-expansive people. The cabinet is composed of 32 young leaders across the state who come from communities that experience some of the greatest disparities in opportunity and outcomes.

