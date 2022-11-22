Gov. Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan Monday announced appointments to the Young Women’s Cabinet. During the past seven years, the Governor’s Office and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota have partnered to achieve equity in opportunities and improve the lives of young Black and Indigenous women, women of color, and gender-expansive people. The cabinet is composed of 32 young leaders across the state who come from communities that experience some of the greatest disparities in opportunity and outcomes.
Kinzie Carlson, of Owatonna, was included among the appointments.
“Serving on the Young Women’s Cabinet is a unique opportunity to make an impact on the lives of current and future Minnesotans,” said Governor Walz. “I am grateful for this diverse group of leaders and excited to see them pave the way for the next generation of Minnesotans to thrive.”
“Over the years, the Young Women’s Cabinet has done incredible work to engage communities across our state, and as co-chair of the initiative, I am excited to expand our impact,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “Young women’s and gender-expansive people’s experiences are invaluable, and the stories and ideas they share are powerful tools for action. We are so grateful to these appointees for sharing their talent and leadership to continue to move our state forward.”
