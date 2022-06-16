Minn-Dak Kiwanis International Division 6 and The Kiwanis Club of Owatonna awarded three $1,000 scholarships to Owatonna High School seniors to study within the tri-state region. Recipients included Gavin DeWitz, Emerson Omangi, and Brianne Hinchley.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club $500 scholarships were awarded to seven OHS seniors and one Medford senior: Abigale Dirks, Ava Hess, Dakota Kath, Aiden Packard, Arianna Shornock, Alexandra Smith, Madison Voracek, and from Medford High School, Jack Paulson. Scholarships were awarded based on volunteerism in the community, participation in Key Club, the high school service organization sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, as well as academic achievement.
Awards were made the seniors at the OHS recognition night with scholarship funds sent to their post-secondary colleges upon notification of their registration. Kiwanis Club of Owatonna is part of Kiwanis International service organization and presently meets at noon the first and third Wednesdays at Sparetime Entertainment, 333 18th St. SE and by Zoom. Current co-presidents are Gege Abraham and Twylah Ottman, Cindy Barta, secretary and Jerry Ganfield, treasurer. OHS teacher Jonathan Miron is Key Club advisor. All service-minded individuals are welcome to join the club in its focus on improving reading skills of young children and assisting youth in the community.