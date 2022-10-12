Allina Health’s Owatonna Hospital has been awarded the highest quality rating, five stars, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Only 13 hospitals in Minnesota, and 429 in the U.S., earned five-star ratings. Allina Health’s Owatonna and Mercy Hospitals also received 5 star ratings from CMS.
“Earning a 5 star rating from CMS is a major accomplishment that speaks to our long-standing dedication to providing the highest quality care at Owatonna Hospital,” said Michael Johnston, president of Allina Health South Market. “We are committed to delivering compassionate, Whole Person Care to the communities we serve, and we are extremely proud of our care teams that have earned this significant recognition.”
CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System as an evidence-based evaluation reflecting a hospital’s standard of care. The CMS overall hospital rating is based on measured data publicly reported on CMS’ Care Compare tool. It summarizes measures across five aspects of quality, including patient experience and effectiveness of care into a single star rating for each hospital. The hospital rating shows how well each hospital performed on average compared to other hospitals in the U.S. in treating common conditions.
The rating system is based on 47 quality measures in 5 categories:
