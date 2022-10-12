Owatonna Hospital

(File photo/southernminn.com)

Allina Health’s Owatonna Hospital has been awarded the highest quality rating, five stars, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Only 13 hospitals in Minnesota, and 429 in the U.S., earned five-star ratings. Allina Health’s Owatonna and Mercy Hospitals also received 5 star ratings from CMS.

