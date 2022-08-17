The Owatonna Foundation is proud to announce this year’s scholarship award winners that will be attending college this fall. The Owatonna Foundation started its scholarship program in 1995 and has since awarded over 475 scholarships totaling almost $700,000 to Owatonna students. The Foundation thanks their generous donors for their support in making these scholarships possible.
The 2022 Traditional Scholarship recipients are:
Jada Cole — Dakota County Technical College, Interior Design ($1,500)
Brody Jensen — Riverland Community College, Diesel Technology ($1,500)
Abdirahman Mahmud — South Central College, Electrician/Welder ($3,000)
Isai Perez — Riverland Community College, Construction Electrician ($3,000)
Charlea Underwood — Riverland Community College, Radiography ($3,000)
The 2022 Nontraditional Scholarship Recipients are:
Gabe Adams — Western Dakota Technical College, Welding and Fabrication ($2,000)
Sonja Sigler — Riverland Community College, Nursing ($3,000)
For the 2022 – 2023 school year, $30,000 is available for scholarships. An additional Nontraditional Scholarship Deadline for students returning to school in the Spring is Oct. 25. Applications and more information about our scholarships are available www.owatonnafoundation.org or by calling the Owatonna Foundation Office at 507-455-2295.
The Owatonna Foundation is also proud to announce the Nelson Family Scholarship Recipients:
Abigale Dirks — University of Wisconsin LaCrosse, Microbiology ($3,000)
Alexis Ringhofer — University of Wisconsin LaCrosse, Biology ($3,000)
The Owatonna Foundation was honored with a significant donation from June A. and Melanie Nelson in 2015. Executive Director Angela Wagner expressed the Owatonna Foundation’s appreciation for these scholarships.
“We wish to thank the Nelson family, especially June and Melanie, for this wonderful opportunity to offer these scholarships to women in our community," Wagner said. "Without generous donations from our supporters we would not be able to help students in Owatonna fulfill their dreams of attending college”.
There is an additional Nelson Family Scholarship Deadline for women returning to school in the Spring on Oct. 25. Applications and more information about our scholarships are available www.owatonnafoundation.org or by calling the Owatonna Foundation Office at 507-455-2295.
