...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Owatonna Foundation announces May 1 grants deadline
The Owatonna Foundation, now in its 64th year of serving the Owatonna community, is pleased to announce its next grant application deadline on May 1. The Owatonna Foundation was established in 1958 with the goal of improving the quality of life for present and future generations of Owatonna residents. Since then, the Owatonna Foundation has committed more $13 million dollars in grants and scholarships to local organizations and students.
Owatonna-based 501 C3 nonprofit organizations that are working on capital projects in the areas of community, arts, recreation, and education may apply.
“The mission of the Owatonna Foundation is to inspire generosity and philanthropic commitment to the Owatonna area by promoting and supporting endeavors that better the community. We concentrate on 4 areas for our grants…community, education, recreation, and arts. We are thrilled to offer grant opportunities to the community again this spring.” said Foundation Executive Coordinator, Angela Gonzales.
Recently, the Owatonna Foundation has awarded grants to many community projects including funding towards a Paratech Rescue System for the Owatonna Fire Department, new windows for Hospitality House and the Dunnell House at the Steele County Historical Society, funds towards the restoration of the Central Park Fountain, new lighting and rigging system for Little Theatre of Owatonna, pediatric dental equipment for the Steele County Free Clinic, “We All Play” project, new Soccer Complex, building renovation of the Great Outdoors Center at the Steele County Free Fair, the Community Pathways expansion, and a co-sponsorship of the Community Room at the new High School.
Complete grant guidelines and applications can be found at the Owatonna Foundation website at www.owatonnafoundation.org. Please mail your application to 108 West Park Square, Owatonna MN 55060 or email the application to: info@owatonnafoundation.org. If you have questions or need more information please call Angela Gonzales, Executive Coordinator, at 507-455-2995 or email her at info@owatonnafoundation.org.