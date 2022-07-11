The Owatonna Foundation is excited to announce our first round of 2022 Grant recipients. We wish to thank all of our donors and supporters that made the following grants to our community possible:
Community Pathways — $8,000 for a pallet lift that will improve safety for volunteers and employees in that organization’s new expansion and bigger facility.
Owatonna Veterans Memorial — $15,000 for purchase of granite for completion of this projects to honor local Veterans.
Steele County Historical Society — $8,000 for movable walls in the Exhibition Hall that will facilitate new and exciting exhibits.
Owatonna American Legion — $13,888 for a handicap lift to make lower-level meeting rooms more accessible to their members and veterans and two south side facing windows.
Let’s Smile Inc. — $24,335.15 for a Handheld X-Ray Machine and Cavitron Ultrasonic Scaler System that will provide direct dental care to local children in their new permanent location in Community Pathways.
The next grant deadline is Sept. 1.
Thank you to our Grants Committee for your time and dedication! We appreciate you!
