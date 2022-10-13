Owatonna Foundation announces deadlines for two different scholarship opportunities for students attending Spring Semester 2023.
Owatonna Foundation Nontraditional Scholarships—Deadline Oct. 25
$15,000 available to individuals pursuing a technical career
The Owatonna Foundation has $15,000 in scholarship money available to assist individuals who are preparing for a technical career by attending non-four-year programs at a technical/community college. Scholarships would be used for Spring semester 2023.
Eligibility requirements include that recipients have an Owatonna mailing address or have worked at an Owatonna business for at least the past two years and graduated prior to the current high school class. Scholarship awards can be up to $3,000.
“With the help of a scholarship from the Owatonna Foundation, I was able to purchase books and other essentials for my college, which would be challenging if not for their generous support. I am hopeful that this is the first step of a thousand-mile journey. Thank you again to the Foundation for making the difficult easy and I am grateful for their support,” said Abdirahman Mahamud, recipient of Spring 2022 scholarship.
Applications are available at the Foundation’s website at owatonnafoundation.org/owatonna-scholarships. Applications must be submitted by Oct. 25. If you have questions, please contact our Scholarship Coordinator Jill Holmes at 455-3059.
Nelson Scholarship for Women — Deadline Oct. 25
The Owatonna Foundation is pleased to provide the June A. and Melanie Nelson scholarship. The applicant must be a woman, pursuing a career-specific field of study. Additional criteria include an Owatonna mailing address or have worked at an Owatonna business for at least the past two years.
“Thank you to the Owatonna Foundation for the generous scholarship in the amount of $3,000. I am very honored to be awarded this scholarship and am more than happy to apply this towards my college funds as I begin my next journey studying radiology at Riverland Community College in Austin," said Charlea Underwood, previous scholarship recipient.
Applications are available at the Foundation’s website at owatonnafoundation.org/owatonna-scholarships. Applications must be submitted by Oct. 25. If you have questions, please contact our Scholarship Coordinator Jill Holmes at 455-3059.
Since the inception of their Scholarship Program in 1995, the Owatonna Foundation has awarded nearly $700,000 in scholarships to local students.
“We are so excited to continue to offer opportunities to Owatonna students to pursue their dreams of continuing their education,” said Executive Director Angela Wagner. “Our donors have been so gracious in their giving in order to make these kinds of scholarships possible.”