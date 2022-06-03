Owatonna families share photos from last day of school Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Jun 3, 2022 Jun 3, 2022 Updated 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kindergartener Karsyn Sullivan-Ellis on his last day of school. Seniors Katerina Ellis and Ethan Claeys show off their diplomas. Aaliayah, 5th grade Alex Black, 11th grade and Faith Black, 10th grade, Owatonna HS Annie Thurnau, Senior, Owatonna HS Ciara Rosenberg 8th grade Owatonna Middle School, Gavin Rosenberg 5th grade Washington Elementary Elijah Black, 8th grade, Owatonna MS Haven Fleming, Kindergarten, Wilson Elementary Jameson and Emmett Kaley, Lincoln Elementary School Jessica Parsons, Senior, Owatonna HS Kira and Ivy Duneman, 5th grade, Lincoln Elementary Left: Xavier Chamblee., 2nd grade, Wilson. Right: Zayne Chamblee, 4th grade, Washington. Liam Mahlum, 1st grade, McKinley Elementary Submission by Tiffany Grunwald Tristyn Wilkie, 7th grade, Medford High School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now 3 juveniles apprehended outside OMS after alleged threats Memorial Day parade and program returns Steele County remembers the past, looks to the future on Memorial Day Bands gather at Music Space for O-Town Homegrown Downtown Thursdays return for the summer this week Upcoming Events Jun 3 Smokin' in Steele BBQ and blues Fri, Jun 3, 2022 Jun 3 "Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask" Fri, Jun 3, 2022 Jun 4 Owatonna Farmers Market Sat, Jun 4, 2022 Jun 4 Smokin' in Steele BBQ and blues Sat, Jun 4, 2022 Jun 4 Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club Sat, Jun 4, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web George Ezra nervous about Platinum Jubilee concert Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves launch relief fund for Uvalde shooting victims ‘Physical’: Rose Byrne & Murray Bartlett on Season 2’s New Rivalry (VIDEO) Primary Election Coming Up Tuesday