Ambassadors from the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism visit with Hospitality House of Owatonna, 250 E Main St, in Owatonna, to welcome them as a new member. Ashley VonRuden is the House Manager. Hospitality House is a non-profit organization serving homeless men who, often through heartbreaking experiences, unemployment or other factors, have been forced into homelessness. They provide a safe and comfortable home as well as guidance and accountability as they move into a more permanent home and stable life. (Photos courtesy of Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce)
Ambassadors from the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism visit with All Generations Home Care, 135 W Main St, in Owatonna, to welcome them as a new member. Lori Mortensen is the owner. All Generations Home Care provides Personal Care Assistants, Homemaker, and Respite Services as well as RN Supervision of direct caregivers. Their personal care assistance program provides services to persons who need help with day-to-day activities to allow them to be more independent in their own home.
Ambassadors from the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism visit with Owatonna Sports and Physical Therapy, 1414 S Oak Ave, in Owatonna, to welcome them as a new member. Scott Nelson is the owner. Owatonna Sports and Physical Therapy has been locally owned and has served the Owatonna and surrounding communities for nearly 40 years. They provide personalized care and rehabilitation for a variety of orthopedic and general medical conditions.
