2019 Bigs of the Year

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota is one of five Owatonna-based organizations to recently receive funding from the Otto Bremer Trust. (File photo/southernminn.com)

The Otto Bremer Trust awarded just under $18 million in grants and program-related investments in February and March 2023, and five Owatonna-based organizations were included among them: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, Community Pathways of Steele County, Owatonna Healthy Seniors Program, Rachel’s Light and Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF).

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments