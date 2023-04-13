The Otto Bremer Trust awarded just under $18 million in grants and program-related investments in February and March 2023, and five Owatonna-based organizations were included among them: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, Community Pathways of Steele County, Owatonna Healthy Seniors Program, Rachel’s Light and Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF).
“OBT investments help meet basic needs, create economic opportunities, and fund programs and services that support health and wellness,” said Charlotte S. Johnson, co-CEO and trustee, OBT. “We’re pleased to assist the many organizations across the four-state region engaged in this important work.”
The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer.
Owatonna area recipients
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota — $80,000. For general operations to support one-to-one mentoring relationships for youth in Steele, Rice, Waseca, and Dodge Counties.
Community Pathways of Steele County — $50,000. For general operations to assist families with basic need support and resources in Steele County.
Owatonna Healthy Seniors Program — $45,000. For general operations to provide support services to enable seniors to live safely at home in Steele County.
Rachel’s Light — $25,000. For general operations to provide supportive services and safe housing for women and children who are homeless.
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation — $100,000. To support Rural Voice, a series of rural-based town halls designed to illuminate some of the most challenging issues, opportunities, and solutions in the rural Midwest.