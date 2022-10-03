Owatonna has been awarded a Public Health Project Coordinator as part of Minnesota Public Health Corps. This new AmeriCorps program is working to add capacity to our public health system and attract the next generation of public health leaders.
The Public Health Project Coordinator awarded to Owatonna will serve with Steele County Public Health. The member will support a variety of projects, including Covid response and recovery; community engagement; and project coordination.
Members gain valuable, hand-on experience in public health, plus training, career coaching and support from public health experts.
To serve with Public Health Corps, you must be at least 18 years old, be a high school graduate or equivalent, and be willing to commit to a year of full-time or part-time service (40 or 25 hours/week). AmeriCorps members are extensively trained and receive a stipend every two weeks (equivalent to $15+/hour served) plus up to an additional $4,500 for student loans or tuition. Free individual health insurance and childcare assistance are also available.
ServeMinnesota, the state’s hub for AmeriCorps service, in partnership with the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, launched the AmeriCorps program earlier this year to increase immediate capacity within the public health field and create a diverse pipeline of future public health employees.
Anyone interested in applying to be a Public Health member should visit www.ampact.us/public-health.
