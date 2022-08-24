On Saturday, September 10, the annual Orphanage Museum Fall Celebration will be held on the grounds of the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent & Neglected Children at 540 West Hills Circle Owatonna, MN, from noon-4 p.m.
This will be the first joint venture with the Steele County Historical Society since our merger on January 1. The event is focused on sharing the history of the State School through both reflection and family-centered fun, including:
• A memorial service for State Schoolers who have passed since 2018, featuring music by Curtis & Loretta honoring Harvey Ronglien and Peter Razor (12:15 p.m.– Flagpole Plaza)
• Panel discussion with former State Schoolers and children of State Schoolers (1 p.m.– OAC)
• Horse-drawn wagon rides around the grounds, with history stops
• Indoor and outdoor games State School children played – gunny sack races, three-legged races, hopscotch, checkers, and more
• 1930 historic film footage
• Genealogy help
• Scavenger hunt on the grounds
• Refreshments
There is no admission to attend. Donations to The Children Remembered – Orphanage Legacy Fund will be gratefully accepted.
Legacy Fund
The Children Remembered – Orphanage Legacy Fund was created to provide funding and serve as a foundation for operation of the Orphanage Museum and Cottage 11; preserve historic records; and provide touring and educational opportunities for the community, visitors, and family members of those orphaned and remembered at this facility. There were 10,635 of them between 1886 and 1945 — kids orphaned or abandoned or abused and sent to Owatonna, Minnesota, home of the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children. Donations to the Legacy Fund are tax-deductible.
