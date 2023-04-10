Owatonna Public Utilities has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2022. The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association (APPA), a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.
APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service. Once per year, APPA’s Reliability Team compares this data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.
“It’s encouraging to see year after year that public power’s track record for providing highly reliable service is backed up by data,” said APPA Director of Research and Development Paul Zummo. “These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on. And these communities should be proud of their local power providers and appreciate the hard work that goes into earning this recognition.”
Nationwide, the average public power customer has their lights out for less than half the amount of time that customers of other types of utilities do.
Our System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) was 5.06 minutes compared to the average for other municipal utilities in our region of 98 minutes. The nationwide SAIDI average was 464 minutes. SAIDI is the average amount of time that all customers (including customers that experienced an outage and those that did not) were without power over the course of one year. Our Customer Average Interruption Duration Index (CAIDI) was 44 minutes compared to the average for other municipal utilities in our region of 97 minutes. The average CAIDI nationwide was 271 minutes. CAIDI includes only the customers that actually experienced an outage. In other words, of the customers that experienced an outage, on average how long did the outage last.
In total, we had 72 outages last year, which is slightly less than our 5-year average of 76.
“We are proud to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that we keep Owatonna powered,” said Christian Fenstermacher, Director, Engineering & Field Operations at Owatonna Public Utilities.