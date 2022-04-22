Owatonna Public Utilities has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3)® designation, in addition to recognition for safe operating practices and exceptional electric reliability in 2021 from the American Public Power Association (APPA).
The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. Owatonna Public Utilities earned the Diamond Level RP3 designation for the third consecutive time and joins 275 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation. The American Public Power Association has offered the RP3 designation for 15 years now.
“I think over the last year or so, we’ve seen the vital importance of running a reliable and safe utility,” says Aaron Haderle, Chair of APPA’s RP3 Review Panel and Manager of Transmission and Distribution Operations at Kissimmee Utility Authority, Florida. “The utilities receiving the RP3 designation have proven that they are committed to running a top-notch public power utility by implementing industry best practices.”
With no OSHA Recordable Injuries in 2021, Owatonna Public Utilities demonstrated a high commitment to safety, and was honored with APPA’s Safety Award of Excellence of its safe operating practices in 2021. “Safety is one of our core values at OPU,” says Roger Warehime, General Manager at Owatonna Public Utilities. “Receiving this honor is exciting as it shows our safety strategies are working and employees are making it home safely to their families each and every day.” APPA has been recognizing public power utilities with the Safety Award annually for more than 65 years.
In addition to an RP3 designation and Safety Award, Owatonna Public Utilities received recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2021. APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service. Once each year, APPA’s Reliability Team compares this data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.
“Once again, public power utilities have demonstrated their commitment to providing highly reliable power to their customers,” said Alex Hofmann, APPA’s Vice President of Technical and Operations Services. “We commend these utilities for their hard work when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities.”
Nationwide, the average public power customer has their lights out for less than half the amount of time that customers of other types of utilities do. Excluding major events, the average Owatonna resident experienced only 9.6 minutes of electrical outage in 2021. “We are proud to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that we keep Owatonna powered,” said Christian Fenstermacher, Director of Engineering and Field Operations at Owatonna Public Utilities.