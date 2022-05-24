The Owatonna Junior Golf Program, located at Owatonna Country Club, strives to bring enjoyment to boys and girls through the wonderful game of golf. Players of all skill levels are welcome, as well as members and non-members. The camps begin on Monday, June 13 and run for six consecutive weeks, skipping the Fourth of July week.
NEW LEAGUE
Organizers have changed the Academy 36 to the Junior League. Not only will Juniors get more individual instruction each week, they will be playing nine holes each week. We don not have any age restrictions for this league.
The only requirement is that they are able to play on the course for nine holes un-supervised. Once we have our numbers from the sign up we will form teams. Team numbers will be based on the sign up.
Each team will have a coach. Coaches will have team practices and set up their pairings for the weekly matches. Different formats will be used and a points list will be keep for overall standings.
Schedule
JUNIOR LEAGUE - Mondays 9 a.m.-noon June 13, 20, 27; July 11, 18 and 25. $135 Members/$155 Non-Members
FUNdamental Camp - Tuesdays June 14, 21, 28; July 12, 19 and 26. Ages 5 & 6 10-10:45 a.m. Ages 7-9 9-10 a.m. Ages 10-12 8-9 a.m. $90 Members/$100 Non-Members, 5 & 6 year old $65
FUNdamental Camp - Wednesdays June 15, 22, 29 and July 13, 20 and 27. Ages 5 & 6 10-10:45 a.m. Ages 7-9 9-9:45 a.m. Ages 10-12 8-8:45 a.m.; $90 Members/$100 Non-Members, 5 & 6 year old $65
COVID 19 Camp safety Information
If your child is sick, do not bring them to camp that day. OCC will follow the CDC matrix guidelines for all COVID procedures. List any medical conditions to be aware of.