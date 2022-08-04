Opening day of the Steele County Free Fair includes the Central Farm Service Livestock Hall of Fame program.
This year’s inductee is Sharon Katzung, 1945 – 2015. During her lifetime, Katzung served as President of the Minnesota State and Steele County Porketts and was also the chairwoman of the Minnesota State Pork Queen Program. She was a proud promoter of the pork industry for over 30 years on local, state and national levels. In 1990, Katzung received the Outstanding 4-H Adult Leader Award. She served on the Steele County Farm Service Agency committee and the Owatonna FFA Scholarship and Awards Committee along with serving as the University of Minnesota – Waseca Parents Council Secretary/Treasurer. Katzung was actively involved in the Steele County Free Fair throughout her lifetime as an exhibitor, volunteer, 4-H leader, and 4-H food stand chairperson.
Dr. Tony Seykora is this year’s recipient of the Livestock Hall of Fame Service Award. Dr. Seykora was a Professor of Dairy Cattle Genetics in the University of Minnesota Department of Animal Science for 30 years teaching on both the Waseca and St. Paul campuses. He is well published for his research on genetics of dairy cattle health and fitness including authoring the book, “Practical Techniques for Dairy Farmers”. Dr. Seykora served as Coordinator of the Animal Science Major at the University of Minnesota. His efforts resulted in an increase in the student enrollment in the major of over 250 students. Dr. Seykora coached the University of Minnesota’s Collegiate Dairy Judging Team for 15 years, chaired the national collegiate dairy coaches committee and facilitated over 130 4-H and FFA dairy judging contests during his career.
