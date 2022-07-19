Steele County and the City of Owatonna are inviting the public to an open house meeting to review alternatives and provide feedback for the East Side Corridor Project.
The project is investigating options for the construction of a north-south route on the east side of the City of Owatonna from 18th Street SE to 26th Street NW and the route's connections to existing and proposed streets.
The meeting date, time and location are: Thursday, July 21, 4-6 p.m.
Steele County Fairgrounds Community Center
1380 South Elm Avenue Owatonna, MN 55060
Traffic currently has no direct way for traveling between the northeast and southeast part of Owatonna. Existing highways and streets direct traffic towards the downtown area adding unnecessary traffic and increasing travel times. The new corridor would help alleviate that concern.
After alternates are considered and corridor details are finalized with this study, the project is programmed to be constructed within the next few years.
For more information about the project, or if you are unable to make the open house, check out the following webpage: www.eastsidecorridor.com . The website provides more information about the project and provides an opportunity to take a brief survey and provide feedback on the project.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.