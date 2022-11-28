December 5-9 has been declared by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) as Older Driver Awareness week. The goal is to raise awareness about older driver safety.
In Minnesota, Older Drivers represented 18% of the deaths and serious injuries reported during 2014- 2018 and the trend is unfortunately upwards approaching 30% in the recent years. One of the key areas in Minnesota’s 2020-2024 Strategic Highway Safety Plan is to stress education for this group,
In support of this week, AARP is offering their Smart Driver courses in many locations throughout Minnesota. These classes cost $25 with a $5 discount for AARP members.
Registration details for this area are:
Senior Place Owatonna Dec. 8. Call (507) 444-4280
AARP offers Driver Safety classes throughout the year and details can be found at the locator web site at www.aarp.org/findacourse.
“AARP focusses on educating older drivers with our Smart Driver courses” said Cheryl Salo, AARP Driver Safety coordinator for Minnesota. “We reach over 20,000 seniors each year but it seems that many are unaware that these programs exist. We estimate that less than 25% of the over 1.5 million Minnesotans in this age group have taken advantage of the education and, interestingly, getting the 10% annual discount on their vehicle insurance.”
By taking a driver refresher course, drivers learn the current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques, and how to operate their vehicle more safely in today's increasingly challenging driving environment. Over nine in 10 course participants report changing at least one key driving behavior for the better from what they learned in the course and over eight in ten participants felt that information they learned in the course has prevented them from being in a crash.
AARP also offers SmartDriverTEK technology workshops www.aarp.org/sdtek and organizes CarFit educational events around the state www.car-fit.org
Some National statistics:
- In 2021 the total estimated fatalities for the 65-and-older age group increased by 14%, reversing the declining trend in fatalities among those 65 and older seen in 2020. 1 In 2020 there were 55.7 million people—17% of the total U.S. population—who were 65 and older.
- In 2020 seventy-two percent or nearly 3 out of 4 fatalities in crashes involving older drivers occurred during the daytime.
- In 2020 more older drivers were killed in traffic crashes on rural roadways versus urban roadways (53% versus 46%).
- Age-related changes in vision, physical functioning, and the ability to reason and remember, as well as some diseases and medications, might affect some older adults’ driving abilities
National Center for Statistics and Analysis. (2022, July). Older population: 2020 data (Traffic Safety Facts. Report No. DOT HS 813 341). National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.